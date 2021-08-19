U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ian Bonner, 510th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, and Mirko Zanni, 2020 Summer Olympics weightlifting bronze medalist winner, stand in the Air Traffic Control tower at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 19, 2021. Mirko and his father toured Aviano and toured different facilities including the ATC tower, Radar Approach Control facility and had the opportunity to look at F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 09:39
|Photo ID:
|6795190
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-ZR251-1159
|Resolution:
|6557x4371
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT