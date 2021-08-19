U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ian Bonner, 510th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, and Mirko Zanni, 2020 Summer Olympics weightlifting bronze medalist winner, stand in the Air Traffic Control tower at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 19, 2021. Mirko and his father toured Aviano and toured different facilities including the ATC tower, Radar Approach Control facility and had the opportunity to look at F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 09:39 Photo ID: 6795190 VIRIN: 210819-F-ZR251-1159 Resolution: 6557x4371 Size: 1.6 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.