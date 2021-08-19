Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano [Image 4 of 5]

    Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ian Bonner, 510th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, and Mirko Zanni, 2020 Summer Olympics weightlifting bronze medalist winner, stand in the Air Traffic Control tower at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 19, 2021. Mirko and his father toured Aviano and toured different facilities including the ATC tower, Radar Approach Control facility and had the opportunity to look at F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 09:39
    Photo ID: 6795190
    VIRIN: 210819-F-ZR251-1159
    Resolution: 6557x4371
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano
    Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano
    Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano
    Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano
    Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    weightlifting
    Olympics
    31 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT