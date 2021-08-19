Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano [Image 3 of 5]

    Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Italian air force (ITAF) Col. Luca Crovatti, ITAF base commander, left, Mirko and Giorgio Zanni, middle, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, right, pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 19, 2021. Mirko, a 2020 Summer Olympics weightlifting bronze medalist winner, attended a powerlifting competition and toured different facilities on base including the Air Control Tower and an F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 09:39
    Photo ID: 6795189
    VIRIN: 210819-F-ZR251-1118
    Resolution: 6462x4014
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano
    Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano
    Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano
    Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano
    Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Olympics
    31 FW
    bronze medalist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT