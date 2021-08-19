Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano

Italian air force (ITAF) Col. Luca Crovatti, ITAF base commander, left, Mirko and Giorgio Zanni, middle, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, right, pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 19, 2021. Mirko, a 2020 Summer Olympics weightlifting bronze medalist winner, attended a powerlifting competition and toured different facilities on base including the Air Control Tower and an F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

