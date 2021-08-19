Olympic bronze weightlifting medalist visits Aviano

Mirko Zanni, 2020 Summer Olympics weightlifting bronze medalist winner, watches a powerlifting competition at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 19, 2021. Mirko is an Italian weightlifter who won the bronze medal in the men's 67 kg event at the 2020 Summer Olympics and he toured Aviano with his father. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

