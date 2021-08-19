210819-N-OJ308-1027

GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 19, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Aug. 19. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

