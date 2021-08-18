210818-N-OJ308-1013

GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 18, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) fight a simulated fire during a damage control training evolution, Aug. 18. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

