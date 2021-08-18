Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210818-N-OJ308-1047 [Image 3 of 10]

    210818-N-OJ308-1047

    GULF OF OMAN

    08.18.2021

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210818-N-OJ308-1047
    GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 18, 2021) A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), lands on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) for a routine landing, Aug. 18. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    VIRIN: 210818-N-OJ308-1047
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210818-N-OJ308-1047 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

