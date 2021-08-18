210818-N-OJ308-1076

GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 18, 2021) Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Benjamin Martin, left, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), leads his fire team during a damage control training evolution, Aug. 18. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

