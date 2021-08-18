A U.S. Army Soldier from the United States Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, parachutes into show center during the 2021 Atlantic City Airshow at Atlantic City, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 21:34
|Photo ID:
|6794867
|VIRIN:
|210818-Z-AL508-2208
|Resolution:
|6378x4252
|Size:
|6.83 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 2021 Atlantic City Airshow [Image 44 of 44], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
