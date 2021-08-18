A U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor and a P-51D Mustang fly in formation at the 2021 Atlantic City Airshow at Atlantic City, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021. The F-22 demonstration team routinely flies with historic aircraft from past conflicts in "heritage flights" performances at airshows, showcasing the past, present, and future of aviation. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

