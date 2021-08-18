U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, perform at the 2021 Atlantic City Airshow at Atlantic City, N.J., August 18, 2021. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 21:34
|Photo ID:
|6794865
|VIRIN:
|210818-Z-AL508-2221
|Resolution:
|4076x2717
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 2021 Atlantic City Airshow [Image 44 of 44], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT