    2021 Atlantic City Airshow [Image 33 of 44]

    2021 Atlantic City Airshow

    ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, perform at the 2021 Atlantic City Airshow at Atlantic City, N.J., August 18, 2021. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 21:34
    Photo ID: 6794865
    VIRIN: 210818-Z-AL508-2221
    Resolution: 4076x2717
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Atlantic City Airshow [Image 44 of 44], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Jersey

    Air Show

    Community

    Outreach

    Demo Teams

