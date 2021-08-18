Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Atlantic City Airshow [Image 39 of 44]

    2021 Atlantic City Airshow

    ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons with the Thunderbirds perform during the 2021 Atlantic City Airshow at Atlantic City, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021. Since 1953, the Thunderbirds have served as America’s premier air demonstration squadron, entrusted with the vital mission to recruit, retain and inspire past, present and future Airmen. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 21:34
    Photo ID: 6794871
    VIRIN: 210818-Z-AL508-2304
    Resolution: 3295x4942
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Atlantic City Airshow [Image 44 of 44], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Jersey

    Air Show

    Community

    Outreach

    Demo Teams

