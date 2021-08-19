210919-N-NF912-1240

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2021) Capt. Walt. M. Slaughter, outgoing commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, reports his relief to Rear Adm. Jeffrey T. Anderson, commander, Carrier Strike Group 3, during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck. Slaughter successfully completed his 26 month tour as commanding officer during which Abraham Lincoln completed a 10-month combat deployment, the largest carrier work package ever completed in San Diego, and returned to sea in preparation for an upcoming deployment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 20:07 Photo ID: 6794627 VIRIN: 210819-N-NF912-1240 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 696.47 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) change of command [Image 33 of 33], by PO3 Jeremiah Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.