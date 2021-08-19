USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) change of command

210919-N-NF912-1167
SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2021) Capt. Walt. M. Slaughter, outgoing commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck. Slaughter successfully completed his 26 month tour as commanding officer during which Abraham Lincoln completed a 10-month combat deployment, the largest carrier work package ever completed in San Diego, and returned to sea in preparation for an upcoming deployment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Slaughter was relieved by Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt/Released)
|08.19.2021
|08.19.2021 20:07
|6794620
|210819-N-NF912-1167
|4783x3189
|753.14 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|0
