PACIFIC OCEAN (August 18, 2021) Sailors, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, conduct maintenance on an MH-60S Seahawk aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 18. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 18:38
|Photo ID:
|6793891
|VIRIN:
|210818-N-KF697-2058
|Resolution:
|4509x2536
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
