PACIFIC OCEAN (August 18, 2021) Damage Control Fireman Isiah Roberts,left, from Orlando, Fla., Chief Hull Technician James Beckwith,center, from Phoenix. Ariz., and Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Fernando Munguia,right, from Salinas, Calif., fight a simulated fire aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 18. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard E. Anglin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 18:38 Photo ID: 6793881 VIRIN: 210818-N-AH435-2030 Resolution: 3280x4592 Size: 806.59 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.