USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 18, 2021) Sailors combat a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 18. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard E. Anglin)

Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN