USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 18, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class June Tesla, from Chicago, conducts inventory aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 18. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

