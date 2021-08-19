Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unique USO at Fort McCoy

    Unique USO at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Spc. Salome Denoon 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The mobile vehicle driven by USO volunteers. Volunteers must go through extensive driving training, learning to load and onload the vehicle The USO at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin is the only USO that provides a mobile van, which equips them with the ability to join Soldiers in the field. Aug. 17, 2021. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Salome Denoon)

    USO
    Fort McCoy USO

