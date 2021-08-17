Unique USO at Fort McCoy

Judy Adank, a volunteer with the Fort McCoy USO, hands a bottle of water to a soldier while distributing drinks, snacks and hygiene products to soldiers in the field. The USO at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin is the only USO that provides a mobile van, which equips them with the ability to join Soldiers in the field. Aug. 17, 2021. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Salome Denoon)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 14:00
|Photo ID:
|6791267
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-EP671-0004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
