Judy Adank, a volunteer with the Fort McCoy USO, prepares the mobile van with drinks, snacks and hygiene products before distributing them to soldiers in the field. The USO at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin is the only USO that provides a mobile van, which equips them with the ability to join Soldiers in the field. Aug. 17, 2021. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Salome Denoon)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 13:59
|Photo ID:
|6791261
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-EP671-0002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unique USO at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Salome Denoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT