Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith, with the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, follows the mobile van of the USO in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on Aug. 17, 2021.The USO at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin is the only USO that provides a mobile van, which equips them with the ability to join Soldiers in the field. Aug. 17, 2021. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Salome Denoon)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 13:59
|Photo ID:
|6791263
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-EP671-0003
|Resolution:
|6254x4169
|Size:
|13.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unique USO at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Salome Denoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
