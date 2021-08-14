Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Class of 2025 cadets receive praise, cheer during Acceptance Day Parade

    Class of 2025 cadets receive praise, cheer during Acceptance Day Parade

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Jorge Garcia 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    As the West Point Band played music, the new plebes progressed triumphantly into position for the ceremony dressed in their white over gray uniform. The cadets neatly filed into their companies and, as ordered, marched in formation during the pass in review as proud family members shouted praises to their plebes as they embark on their West Point experience to join the Long Gray Line.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Class of 2025 cadets receive praise, cheer during Acceptance Day Parade [Image 5 of 5], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Acceptance Day
    USMA Class of 2025

