Class of 2025 cadets receive praise, cheer during Acceptance Day Parade

Courtesy Photo | Commandant of the Corps of Cadets, Brig. Gen. Mark Quander (below), and the Corps of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Commandant of the Corps of Cadets, Brig. Gen. Mark Quander (below), and the Corps of Cadets welcome the Class of 2025 to the ranks during the Acceptance Day Parade at West Point Saturday. (U.S. Army Photo by CDT Hannah Lamb) see less | View Image Page

After six weeks of developing military skills during Cadet Basic Training, the Class of 2025 cadets were officially accepted into the Corps of Cadets during the Acceptance Day Parade at the U.S. Military Academy Saturday.



The plebes (freshman) rehearsed parade formations and marching in cadence throughout the week leading up to the memorable ceremony.



Additionally, after waiting nearly two years for COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted, family and friends were finally able to attend the event.



As the West Point Band played music, the new plebes progressed triumphantly onto The Plain dressed in their white over gray uniform. The cadets neatly filed into their companies and stood in formation awaiting their next order.



Soon after, the cadets marched in formation past the reviewing party during the pass in review as proud parents shouted praises to their plebes as they were accepted into the Corps.



“There’s an immense amount of pride becoming a part of the Corps Cadets now and being officially recognized as a member of the class instead of a new cadet,” Class of 2025 Cadet Jamie Adams said. “It’s wonderful to see the people around you and be surrounded by the people who we were with for the past six weeks, struggling through hardships. To march and take pride in our uniforms is something I’ll always remember. I was almost brought to tears when the Alma Mater played because it has taken on so much meaning for me and the rest of the Class of 2025.”



Class of 2025 Cadet Maya Amersi said she was thrilled to reach this milestone. Her hard work and determination paid off during Cadet Basic Training and she is relieved that she will no longer be referred to as a new cadet. Now that she conquered Beast, she is ready to see what challenges the academic year will bring.



“It feels really good because we’ve been treated differently this whole time during Beast and now we’re finally accepted into the Corps and we’re allowed to walk alone now, and don't have to be escorted everywhere so I feel some independence with that, too,” Amersi said. “I’m really excited to go meet my family who are waiting for me right now, but I’m just really glad they can make it here because with COVID-19, things seemed a little uncertain, so I’m happy they’re here.”



While some cadets were overly thrilled to receive the title of plebe, others did not feel the impact of the occasion yet.



“I feel like it didn’t really hit me that hard. It just feels like another day,” Class of 2025 Cadet Kaylee Hahn said. “The feeling may change as I get into my academic year because right now I have Cadet Basic Training as my only reference to West Point and haven’t gained enough experience yet. I can’t let myself get complacent. There is still so much left to do.”



Following the parade, family and friends embraced the cadets. Some cadets left the base with their families, while others spent the remainder of the day on West Point grounds taking in the historical sights and enjoying hearty barbecue meals.