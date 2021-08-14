Commandant of the Corps of Cadets, Brig. Gen. Mark Quander (below), and the Corps of Cadets welcome the Class of 2025 to the ranks during the Acceptance Day Parade at West Point Saturday. (U.S. Army Photo by CDT Hannah Lamb)
Class of 2025 cadets receive praise, cheer during Acceptance Day Parade
