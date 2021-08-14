Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Class of 2025 cadets receive praise, cheer during Acceptance Day Parade [Image 5 of 5]

    Class of 2025 cadets receive praise, cheer during Acceptance Day Parade

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Commandant of the Corps of Cadets, Brig. Gen. Mark Quander (below), and the Corps of Cadets welcome the Class of 2025 to the ranks during the Acceptance Day Parade at West Point Saturday. (U.S. Army Photo by CDT Hannah Lamb)

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Acceptance Day
    USMA Class of 2025

