1/6 Deploys to Haiti for Humanitarian Relief

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (1/6), 2d Marine Division, embark a U.S. Navy landing craft utility with Assault Craft Unit Two in Morehead City, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021. Marines with 1/6 deployed in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti for a humanitarian assistance disaster relief mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)
|08.18.2021
|08.19.2021 08:07
|6789243
|210818-M-JH495-1007
|4724x2657
|5.36 MB
|MOREHEAD CITY, NC, US
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|5
|3
