    1/6 Deploys to Haiti for Humanitarian Relief [Image 2 of 7]

    1/6 Deploys to Haiti for Humanitarian Relief

    MOREHEAD CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick King 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Navy Sailor Petty Officer 2nd Class Ty-Chon Montemoino, a boatswain's mate on a landing craft utility with Assault Craft Unit Two, poses for a portrait in Morehead City, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021. U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, deployed in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti for a humanitarian assistance disaster relief mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 08:06
    Photo ID: 6789238
    VIRIN: 210818-M-JH495-1002
    Resolution: 2906x4068
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: MOREHEAD CITY, NC, US 
    Hometown: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/6 Deploys to Haiti for Humanitarian Relief [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCU
    Navy
    humanitarian
    Haiti
    deployment
