    1/6 Deploys to Haiti for Humanitarian Relief [Image 3 of 7]

    1/6 Deploys to Haiti for Humanitarian Relief

    MOREHEAD CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick King 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Assault Craft Unit Two count personnel aboard a landing craft utility with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (1/6), 2d Marine Division, in Morehead City, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021. Marines with 1/6 deployed in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti for a humanitarian assistance disaster relief mission.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 08:06
