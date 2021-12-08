Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat aircraft integrate in Hawaii for exercise Sentry Aloha-21 [Image 31 of 32]

    Combat aircraft integrate in Hawaii for exercise Sentry Aloha-21

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 108th Wing takes off Aug. 11, 2021, in Kapolei, Hawaii. The Stratotanker relocated to Hawaii to provide in-air refueling to F-15 Eagles and F-22 Raptors during exercise Sentry Aloha-21. The exercise offers high-quality training to the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard and other Department of Defense services to increase lethality and readiness for present and future warfighters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 03:12
    Photo ID: 6789159
    VIRIN: 210811-Z-GR156-0123
    Resolution: 1523x800
    Size: 99.6 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat aircraft integrate in Hawaii for exercise Sentry Aloha-21 [Image 32 of 32], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    HIANG
    Sentry Aloha
    Sentry Aloha-21

