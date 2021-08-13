Combat aircraft integrate in Hawaii for exercise Sentry Aloha-21

An F-15 Eagle from the 144th Fighter Squadron takes off Aug. 13, 2021, at Honolulu International Airport, Hawaii. Eagles, and other combat aircraft, received in-air refueling from KC-135 Stratotankers, based out of JBPH-H and the mainland U.S., throughout a series of dissimilar-air-combat-training missions. Sentry Aloha is a Hawaii Air National Guard-led exercise, which provides participants a multi-faceted, joint venue with supporting infrastructure and personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US