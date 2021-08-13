A Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 Raptor pilot from the 199th Fighter Squadron observes an F-15 Eagle takeoff Aug. 13, 2021, at Honolulu International Airport, Hawaii. The F-15 aircraft traveled to Hawaii to participate in exercise Sentry Aloha-21 and carry out Dissimilar Air Combat Training with locally-based Raptors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 03:12
|Photo ID:
|6789160
|VIRIN:
|210813-Z-GR156-0248
|Resolution:
|4591x3061
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Combat aircraft integrate in Hawaii for exercise Sentry Aloha-21 [Image 32 of 32], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
