A Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 Raptor pilot from the 199th Fighter Squadron observes an F-15 Eagle takeoff Aug. 13, 2021, at Honolulu International Airport, Hawaii. The F-15 aircraft traveled to Hawaii to participate in exercise Sentry Aloha-21 and carry out Dissimilar Air Combat Training with locally-based Raptors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 03:12 Photo ID: 6789160 VIRIN: 210813-Z-GR156-0248 Resolution: 4591x3061 Size: 3.08 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat aircraft integrate in Hawaii for exercise Sentry Aloha-21 [Image 32 of 32], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.