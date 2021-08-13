Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat aircraft integrate in Hawaii for exercise Sentry Aloha-21 [Image 32 of 32]

    Combat aircraft integrate in Hawaii for exercise Sentry Aloha-21

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    A Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 Raptor pilot from the 199th Fighter Squadron observes an F-15 Eagle takeoff Aug. 13, 2021, at Honolulu International Airport, Hawaii. The F-15 aircraft traveled to Hawaii to participate in exercise Sentry Aloha-21 and carry out Dissimilar Air Combat Training with locally-based Raptors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 03:12
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
