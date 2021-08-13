A Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 Raptors takes off Aug. 13, 2021, at Honolulu International Airport, Hawaii, during exercise Sentry Aloha-21. The exercise is held to provide participants a multi-faceted, joint venue with supporting infrastructure and personnel. This iteration consists of several hundred Airmen and 28 aircraft from five states. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 03:12
|Photo ID:
|6789156
|VIRIN:
|210813-Z-GR156-0196
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Combat aircraft integrate in Hawaii for exercise Sentry Aloha-21 [Image 32 of 32], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
