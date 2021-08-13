A Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 Raptors takes off Aug. 13, 2021, at Honolulu International Airport, Hawaii, during exercise Sentry Aloha-21. The exercise is held to provide participants a multi-faceted, joint venue with supporting infrastructure and personnel. This iteration consists of several hundred Airmen and 28 aircraft from five states. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Combat aircraft integrate in Hawaii for exercise Sentry Aloha-21 [Image 32 of 32], by SSgt John Linzmeier