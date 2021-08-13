Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat aircraft integrate in Hawaii for exercise Sentry Aloha-21 [Image 28 of 32]

    Combat aircraft integrate in Hawaii for exercise Sentry Aloha-21

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    A Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 Raptors takes off Aug. 13, 2021, at Honolulu International Airport, Hawaii, during exercise Sentry Aloha-21. The exercise is held to provide participants a multi-faceted, joint venue with supporting infrastructure and personnel. This iteration consists of several hundred Airmen and 28 aircraft from five states. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 03:12
    Photo ID: 6789156
    VIRIN: 210813-Z-GR156-0196
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat aircraft integrate in Hawaii for exercise Sentry Aloha-21 [Image 32 of 32], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    HIANG
    Sentry Aloha
    Sentry Aloha-21

