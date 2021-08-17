210817-N-NQ285-1063

ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 17, 2021) Seaman Litzy Velazquez, right, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), repairs line on the ship's fo'c'sle, Aug. 16. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 00:34 Photo ID: 6789052 VIRIN: 210817-N-NQ285-1063 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 1.82 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Routine Maintenance Aboard Carter Hall [Image 6 of 6], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.