Routine Maintenance Aboard Carter Hall

ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 17, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Grant Green, left, and Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Raul Cornea, both assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), perform magazine flushes on the ship's fo'c'sle, Aug. 16. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

