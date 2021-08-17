Routine Maintenance Aboard Carter Hall

210817-N-NQ285-1043
ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 17, 2021) Seaman Neil Ocray, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), repairs line on the ship's fo'c'sle, Aug. 16. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)
|08.17.2021
|08.19.2021 00:33
|ARABIAN GULF
