210816-N-NQ285-1069

ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) retrieve mail for the crew from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, during routine flight operations, Aug. 16. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 00:33 Photo ID: 6789047 VIRIN: 210816-N-NQ285-1069 Resolution: 5066x3619 Size: 998.1 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.