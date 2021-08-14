U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 348th Field Hospital evaluate casualties as they arrive to to the medical tent at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. This rotation of Combat Support Training Exercise, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepares Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 21:03 Photo ID: 6788883 VIRIN: 210814-A-OS326-0614 Resolution: 6325x3915 Size: 10.33 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From crash to care: Army Reserve medics respond to mass casualty training event [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.