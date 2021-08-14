From crash to care: Army Reserve medics respond to mass casualty training event

Sgt. Luis Valdez, a role player from the 7220th Medical Support Unit, recieves treatment during a mass casualty training event at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. This rotation of Combat Support Training Exercise, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepares Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens)

