    From crash to care: Army Reserve medics respond to mass casualty training event [Image 9 of 13]

    From crash to care: Army Reserve medics respond to mass casualty training event

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers evacuate patients in a mass casualty training event at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. This rotation of Combat Support Training Exercise, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepares Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 21:02
    Photo ID: 6788879
    VIRIN: 210814-A-OS326-0417
    Resolution: 6290x4102
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From crash to care: Army Reserve medics respond to mass casualty training event [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MedEvac
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Training
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBALMEDIC-2021

