    From crash to care: Army Reserve medics respond to mass casualty training event [Image 6 of 13]

    From crash to care: Army Reserve medics respond to mass casualty training event

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers transport a casualty during a training event simulating a downed C-130 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. This rotation of Combat Support Training Exercise, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepares Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 21:02
    Photo ID: 6788876
    VIRIN: 210814-A-OS326-0319
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From crash to care: Army Reserve medics respond to mass casualty training event [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MedEvac
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Training
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBALMEDIC-2021

