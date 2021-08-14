From crash to care: Army Reserve medics respond to mass casualty training event

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers transport a casualty during a training event simulating a downed C-130 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. This rotation of Combat Support Training Exercise, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepares Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens)

