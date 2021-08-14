U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers transport a casualty during a training event simulating a downed C-130 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. This rotation of Combat Support Training Exercise, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepares Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 21:02
|Photo ID:
|6788876
|VIRIN:
|210814-A-OS326-0319
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From crash to care: Army Reserve medics respond to mass casualty training event [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT