    Skies the limit: aircraft refueling keeps the mission going

    Skies the limit: aircraft refueling keeps the mission going

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, flies above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, July 28, 2021. The 18th AGRS participated in air refueling with the Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing's KC-135R Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 19:52
    Photo ID: 6788814
    VIRIN: 210728-F-AR942-1708
    Resolution: 4911x3278
    Size: 389.26 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skies the limit: aircraft refueling keeps the mission going [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    168th Wing

