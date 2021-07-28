Skies the limit: aircraft refueling keeps the mission going

A U.S. Air Force F-15 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, flies above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, July 28, 2021. The 18th AGRS participated in air refueling with the Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing's KC-135R Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

