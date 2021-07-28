Two F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, fly off the wing of a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, Eielson AFB, July 28, 2020. The F-35A is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 19:52
|Photo ID:
|6788810
|VIRIN:
|210728-F-AR942-1212
|Resolution:
|4739x3159
|Size:
|337.79 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Skies the limit: aircraft refueling keeps the mission going [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
