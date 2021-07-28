An F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, flies above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, July 28, 2021. The F-35As participated in air refueling with the Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing's KC-135R Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 19:52 Photo ID: 6788808 VIRIN: 210728-F-AR942-1005 Resolution: 3603x2402 Size: 286.71 KB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Skies the limit: aircraft refueling keeps the mission going [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.