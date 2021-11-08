Chief of Army Reserve visits Fort McCoy

The 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James McConville (left) and Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general, Army Reserve Command have a discussion during a briefing by Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss on Aug. 11, 2021, at the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Garrison Headquarters. The briefing was part of an official visit to the post by McConville. During his visit, McConville toured training through an aerial tour of the post, met with Soldiers and Airmen throughout the post, and more. It’s the first visit to the installation by the top Army military leader in recent history. Also participating in the briefing was Gen. Michael Garrett, U.S. Army Forces Command commanding general. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol. Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

