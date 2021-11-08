Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Army Reserve visits Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 6]

    Chief of Army Reserve visits Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James McConville (left) and Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general, Army Reserve Command have a discussion during a briefing by Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss on Aug. 11, 2021, at the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Garrison Headquarters. The briefing was part of an official visit to the post by McConville. During his visit, McConville toured training through an aerial tour of the post, met with Soldiers and Airmen throughout the post, and more. It’s the first visit to the installation by the top Army military leader in recent history. Also participating in the briefing was Gen. Michael Garrett, U.S. Army Forces Command commanding general. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol. Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIRIN: 210811-A-OK556-151
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Army Reserve visits Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Photo Essay: Chief of Army Reserve visits Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin
    Army Chief of Staff
    Fort McCoy
    McConville
    official visit

