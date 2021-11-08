Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general, Army Reserve Command, has a discussion with Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss on Aug. 11, 2021, at the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Garrison Headquarters. Daniels, who is the former Fort McCoy senior commander, participated in a visit with the 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James McConville and also visited with many Army Reserve troops completing training at Fort McCoy during August 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 17:31 Photo ID: 6788656 VIRIN: 210811-A-OK556-989 Resolution: 4595x3013 Size: 1.99 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Army Reserve visits Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.