    Chief of Army Reserve visits Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 6]

    Chief of Army Reserve visits Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general, Army Reserve Command, has a discussion with Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss on Aug. 11, 2021, at the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Garrison Headquarters. Daniels, who is the former Fort McCoy senior commander, participated in a visit with the 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James McConville and also visited with many Army Reserve troops completing training at Fort McCoy during August 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Army Reserve visits Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Daniels
    CSTX 78-21-04

