Photo Essay: Chief of Army Reserve visits Fort McCoy

Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general, Army Reserve Command, is shown Aug. 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Daniels, who is the former Fort McCoy senior commander, participated in a visit with the 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James McConville and also visited with many Army Reserve troops completing training at Fort McCoy during August 2021.
Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”
The exercise included an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, two units preparing for deployment, and additional units completing training to “stress” Mobilization Force Generation Installation capabilities of Fort McCoy.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
