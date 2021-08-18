Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Chief of Army Reserve visits Fort McCoy

    Chief of Army Reserve visits Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general, Army Reserve Command, is shown Aug. 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Daniels, who is the former Fort McCoy senior commander, participated in a visit with the 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James McConville and also visited with many Army Reserve troops completing training at Fort McCoy during August 2021.

    Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    The exercise included an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, two units preparing for deployment, and additional units completing training to “stress” Mobilization Force Generation Installation capabilities of Fort McCoy.

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, CSTX 78-21-04, training, Army Reserve, Daniels

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels

