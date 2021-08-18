Photo Essay: Chief of Army Reserve visits Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James McConville (left) and Lt. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James McConville (left) and Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general, Army Reserve Command have a discussion during a briefing by Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss on Aug. 11, 2021, at the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Garrison Headquarters. The briefing was part of an official visit to the post by McConville. During his visit, McConville toured training through an aerial tour of the post, met with Soldiers and Airmen throughout the post, and more. It’s the first visit to the installation by the top Army military leader in recent history. Also participating in the briefing was Gen. Michael Garrett, U.S. Army Forces Command commanding general. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol. Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general, Army Reserve Command, is shown Aug. 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Daniels, who is the former Fort McCoy senior commander, participated in a visit with the 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James McConville and also visited with many Army Reserve troops completing training at Fort McCoy during August 2021.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



The exercise included an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, two units preparing for deployment, and additional units completing training to “stress” Mobilization Force Generation Installation capabilities of Fort McCoy.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



