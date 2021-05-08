Goodfellow Air Force Base Exchange Unveils $9.3 Million Upgrade

Silvana Marin, Goodfellow Air Force Base Exchange hardlines manager, assists customers with computers during the grand opening of the Exchange on Goodfellow AFB, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021. The Goodfellow Exchange serves more than 4,800 Goodfellow members and over 4,700 retirees and dependents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

