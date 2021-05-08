Patrick Siler, Goodfellow Air Force Base Exchange wireless advocates manager, assists customers during the grand opening of the Exchange on Goodfellow AFB, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021. The newly renovated Exchange was a $9.3 million project started in September 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 13:54
|Photo ID:
|6788163
|VIRIN:
|210805-F-LY364-1120
|Resolution:
|5692x4066
|Size:
|17.73 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow Air Force Base Exchange Unveils $9.3 Million Upgrade [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT