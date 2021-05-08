Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Goodfellow Air Force Base Exchange Unveils $9.3 Million Upgrade [Image 4 of 5]

    Goodfellow Air Force Base Exchange Unveils $9.3 Million Upgrade

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Patrick Siler, Goodfellow Air Force Base Exchange wireless advocates manager, assists customers during the grand opening of the Exchange on Goodfellow AFB, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021. The newly renovated Exchange was a $9.3 million project started in September 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 13:54
    Photo ID: 6788163
    VIRIN: 210805-F-LY364-1120
    Resolution: 5692x4066
    Size: 17.73 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow Air Force Base Exchange Unveils $9.3 Million Upgrade [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Goodfellow Air Force Base Exchange Unveils $9.3 Million Upgrade
    Goodfellow Air Force Base Exchange Unveils $9.3 Million Upgrade
    Goodfellow Air Force Base Exchange Unveils $9.3 Million Upgrade
    Goodfellow Air Force Base Exchange Unveils $9.3 Million Upgrade
    Goodfellow Air Force Base Exchange Unveils $9.3 Million Upgrade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    exchange
    grand opening
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Goodfellow AFB Exchange

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT