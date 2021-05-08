Goodfellow Air Force Base Exchange Unveils $9.3 Million Upgrade

Exchange Chief Operating Officer, Jason Rosenberg, speaks at the grand opening of the Goodfellow Air Force Base Exchange on Goodfellow AFB, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021. The new 36,000 square-foot shopping center renovation project lasted nearly two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
