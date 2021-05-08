Goodfellow Air Force Base Exchange Unveils $9.3 Million Upgrade

Goodfellow Air Force Base leadership and Army & Air Force Exchange Service officials cut a ribbon to signify the grand opening of the Exchange on Goodfellow AFB, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021. The Exchange was last renovated in 1990 and is the Department of Defense retailer’s most historic main store. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

Date Taken: 08.05.2021
Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US